Russian Strike On Dergachi: Number Of Wounded Rises To Seven, Six Of Them Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of victims of an air strike on Dergachi, Kharkiv region, has increased to seven, six of them children.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

"As of now, seven people have been injured as a result of enemy strikes on Dergachi, six of them are children," the post reads.

According to Syniehubov, two children have light injuries to their limbs, four are in moderate condition. All childre were hospitalized.

The 75-year-old man was treated on the spot.

Attempts by enemy subversive reconnaissance groups to enterregion recorded this week

As reported, on May 2, Russia struck with two air bombs at the civilian infrastructure of Dergachi, Kharkiv region . As of 16:30, four children were reported injured.

