Emirates Pledges Funding For Research And Development Of Emissions Reduction

Dubai: Emirates has become an industrial partner of the Aviation Impact Accelerator (AIA), based at the University of Cambridge. The new partnership marks Emirates' first disbursement from its USD $200 million Sustainability Fund investment for research and development (R&D) projects focused on reducing the impact of fossil fuels in commercial aviation. Other industrial partners are Boeing, Rolls-Royce, The Royal Air Force, IATA, 4Air, and Flexjet.

The partnership aims to foster collaboration, providing evidence for a number of the AIA's climate impact tools, support their data modelling work advancements, and actively engage in future projects dedicated to cutting global aviation emissions.

The AIA initiative is co-led by the University of Cambridge's Whittle Laboratory and Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL). It is an international group of multi-disciplinary experts developing evidence-based systems, modelling capability, visualizations, and specialized tools to support policy makers, the aviation industry and the wider public with the insights necessary to map, understand and accelerate pathways towards sustainable aviation.

Emirates will explore potential collaboration on a number of tools being developed including: Resource to Climate Comparison Evaluator (RECCE), Journey Impact Simulator Tool (JIST), Climate Response to Aviation Future Scenarios Tool (CRAFT).

Partnership with the AIA will allow Emirates to participate in workshops exploring all aspects of net-zero aviation, designed to identify opportunities for accelerating action.

Funds will be disbursed over three years to globally recognized organizations, start-ups and academic institutions working on and contributing to solutions in advanced fuel, energy and propulsion technologies and other emissions reduction solutions.

