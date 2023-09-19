Blinken and tin with Zelensky. Photo: Department of Defense

The He of Representatives, where all money bills t originate, is struggling at the moment over a



(CR) to keep federal funding going.

The $24.9 billion for Ukraine is not in any proposed CR, at least so far.

The Biden administration Ukraine request breaks down to $13.1 billion for military assistance; $8.5 billion allegedly for humanitarian assistance; and $2.3 billion for“financing and

to catalyze donors through the World Bank,” whatever that means.

t before leaving Kyiv,

Zelensky fired six deputy defense ministers , allegingrruption.

His action was designed to backstop the Biden administration which is aced of

providing money with no strings to Ukraine,

much of which dppears.

The administration has blocked any auditing of money for Ukraine.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar was among those dismissed. Photo: Ukraine government

In the past it was the United States that opposed any peace process, but that opposition was before and NATO weapons'

arsenals were emptied

and before the

attempt to overthrow Vladimir Putin

failed.

Trying topete, Washington and NATO armed up Ukraine to break through sian defenses.