Military Operations And Technological Reasons: Power Outages Recorded In Seven Regions Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, due to enemy shelling and technological reasons, consumers in seven regions are experiencing power outages.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy .

In Donetsk region, 496 subscribers in four settlements were cut off from electricity supply due to Russian shelling yesterday. Power engineers supplied power to 1,300 customers in five settlements. There are 102 settlements without power supply, a total of 46,700 customers. Gas companies have resumed gas distribution to 268 customers. Due to shelling, 55 consumers were disconnected from gas supply.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the hostilities damaged an overhead power line and cut off power to 36 customers. Repair works are underway.

Due to a technological failure, 300 customers in Zaporizhzhia region lost power. By the morning, all of them have been reconnected. As a result of hostilities, 3,731 metering points in 51 settlements remain without power.

As a result of new shelling, 598 subscribers in four settlements of Sumy Oblast were cut off from power. As of this morning, 4,400 metering points in 73 settlements remain disconnected.

In Kharkiv region, more than 31,000 customers in 60 settlements have no electricity supply due to the hostilities.

In Kherson, 2,800 metering points remain without power, and in Kherson Oblast, 25,800 customers in 45 settlements are without power.

In the Chernihiv region, the shelling of Novhorod-Siverskyi district damaged overhead lines of the regional power company, disconnecting 848 subscribers in five settlements from the power supply. The overhead lines are back in operation and all consumers have been supplied with power. 1,500 customers in 27 settlements remain without power.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine will engage emergency assistance in the evening , and the population is asked to reduce energy consumption.