In a significant move towards environmental stewardship,Azerbaijan has designated 2024 as the 'Year of Solidarity for theGreen World,' aligning with its strategic vision for sustainablesocio-economic development until 2030. One of the nation's fivecore priorities is now focused on becoming a 'Country of cleanenvironment and green growth,' emphasizing initiatives aimed atenhancing environmental quality, bolstering greenery, and ensuringthe responsible management of water resources and sustainableenergy.

Under this ambitious agenda, regions including liberatedGarabagh, Eastern Zangazur, and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republichave been designated as green energy zones. Amidst the ongoingrestoration and reconstruction efforts in these areas, safeguardingthe environment remains paramount, particularly in restoringforests ravaged by decades of enemy vandalism and destruction.

Azerbaijan's commitment to environmental conservation extends tocombating the rampant vandalism that has plagued its lands forthree decades. From forests to national parks and nature reserves,valuable ecosystems have been ravaged, necessitating urgent actionto preserve biodiversity and restore ecological balance.

Embracing innovative solutions, Azerbaijan is pioneeringprojects like 'Smart Village' and 'Smart City' to addresscontemporary ecological challenges. Leveraging cutting-edgetechnologies, these initiatives aim to optimize energydistribution, streamline waste management, alleviate trafficcongestion, and enhance air quality, particularly in the Karabakhregion.

Taking a crucial step towards green energy transition,Azerbaijan has enlisted the expertise of international consultingfirms and companies like TEPSCO from Japan. Collaboratively,they've devised a comprehensive Concept document outliningstrategies to harness the abundant renewable energy potential inliberated territories, promoting eco-friendly practices andenergy-efficient technologies.

Central to this vision is the establishment of Green EnergyZones, where renewable energy production, energy efficiencymeasures, and adoption of electric vehicles are prioritized. Fromsolar panels adorning rooftops to solar-powered LED streetlights,Azerbaijan is poised to revolutionize energy consumption and wastemanagement, paving the way for a sustainable future.

Positioning itself at the forefront of climate action,Azerbaijan champions a circular economy model to maximize resourceefficiency and minimize environmental impact. By promotingsustainable production and consumption patterns, the nation aims tomeet UN's sustainable development goals while combating climatechange and fostering innovation.

The successful implementation of Azerbaijan's green initiativesin formerly occupied territories serves as a testament to itscommitment to environmental resilience. As Azerbaijan strives toreduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 and 40% by 2050compared to 1990 levels, it underscores its role as a trailblazerin the green energy economy.

Beyond symbolic gestures, Azerbaijan's environmental endeavorsreflect its unwavering dedication to fostering a greener, healthierfuture for generations to come. By translating strategicenvironmental decisions into tangible outcomes, Azerbaijan emergesas a beacon of sustainability, offering a blueprint for globalenvironmental stewardship.

Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur stand as veritable powerhouses ofrenewable energy, boasting a solar energy potential of 7200megawatts and 2000 megawatts of wind energy. These regions are notonly rich in renewable resources but also crucial for Azerbaijan'swater supply, contributing approximately 25% of the country'sinternal water resources, totaling 2 billion 560 million cubicmeters annually. Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Gubadli showcasesignificant solar energy potential, while wind energy thrives inthe mountainous terrains of Lachin and Kalbajar, where rivers likeTartarchay, Bazarchay, and Hekarichay hold immense hydropowerpotential.

President Ilham Aliyev's vision for the entire Karabakh zone tobecome a 'green energy' hub underscores the strategic importance ofharnessing renewable energy sources. Solar and wind energy emergeas central pillars of the 'green energy' concept, leveraging thevast potential of liberated territories to not only meet localenergy demands but also facilitate energy transfer to neighboringregions.

With solar radiation levels rivaled only by Nakhchivan MR,districts including Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Fuzuli boastan annual solar radiation of 1600-1700 kilowatt-hours per squaremeter. This translates to a solar energy potential ranging from3000 to 4000 megawatts, paving the way for precision assessmentthrough the deployment of measuring observation stations.

Aghdam, renowned for its abundant sunshine, emerges as a focalpoint for solar energy utilization, with plans underway forextensive adoption of solar and other renewable energy sources, the mountainous terrain of Karabakh presents favorableconditions for wind energy, with average annual wind speeds of 7-8meters per second, reaching up to 10 meters per second in borderareas like Kalbajar and Lachin. Preliminary estimates suggest awind energy potential of up to 500 megawatts, capable of poweringover 100,000 households.

Collaboration with foreign entities in liberated territoriesholds strategic significance, fostering economic ties whileexpediting the comprehensive restoration of regions devastated byArmenian occupation. Furthermore, the presence of thermal waterresources in Kalbajar and Shusha opens avenues for exploring theirpotential for energy generation.

These abundant resources pave the way for transformative energyprojects in formerly occupied regions, driving forward Azerbaijan'scommitment to sustainable development. With meticulous planning andsequential implementation, Azerbaijan is poised to usher in a newera of energy independence and environmental resilience in itsliberated territories.