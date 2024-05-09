DFI Retail Group And Polyu SPEED Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Introduce Hong Kong's FIRST QF Level 6 Programme In Retail

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 May 2024 - DFI Retail Group (DFI) and The School of Professional Education and Executive Development of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU SPEED), the unit under the College of Professional and Continuing Education of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (CPCE) have officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 9 May 2024. This MoU paves the way for a collaborative partnership between the two parties, to introduce Hong Kong's first Qualifications Framework (QF) Level 6 programme in the field of retail – equivalent to a Master level. The strategic alliance aims to attract and nurture retail talent.









Front row (left to right): Ms. Joy Xu, Group Chief People & Culture Officer of DFI Retail Group, Dr. Jason Chan, MH, JP, Director of PolyU SPEED and Associate Dean of College of Professional and Continuing Education (Information and Development)

Back row (left to right): Mr. Steve Lai, General Manager of QF Secretariat, Prof. Peter Yuen, Dean of College of Professional and Continuing Education of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (CPCE), Mr. Benedict Li – Acting Group Talent Management & Organisational Development Director of DFI Retail Group

Under the agreement, DFI and PolyU SPEED will work closely together to establish a framework for cooperation in multiple areas, including:





Development of the FIRST Retail QF Level 6 Programme (equivalent to a Master level) : The partnership aims to create an innovative and pioneering programme that meets the evolving needs of the retail industry. By leveraging their respective expertise, DFI and PolyU SPEED will design a curriculum that equips DFI team members with the future skills and knowledge required for success in the retail sector.

Development of a Retail QF Level 5 Programme (equivalent to a Bachelor level) : In addition to the Level 6 programme, the collaboration will also focus on developing a QF Level 5 programme. This programme will provide team members with a solid foundation in retail management, enabling them to propel further within the industry.

Student Internship Opportunities : DFI will provide CPCE students with valuable internship opportunities. These internships will allow them to gain practical experience in a real-world retail environment, enhancing their skills and industry knowledge.

Business Cases Competition : The collaboration will also involve organising business case competitions for CPCE students. This initiative aims to foster innovation, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills among students by presenting them with real-life retail challenges.

DFI is committed to investing in the professional development of its team. By offering continuous learning and development opportunities, DFI ensures that its team members have access to resourceful support, enabling them to thrive in their roles. The collaboration with PolyU SPEED, incorporating the QF framework, will provide structured pathways for growth and advancement within the organisation, empowering team members to reach their full potential.Witnessed by Mr. Benedict Li – Acting Group Talent Management & Organisational Development Director of DFI; Prof. Peter Yuen, Dean of CPCE and Mr. Steve Lai, General Manager of QF Secretariat (QFS), the MoU was signed by Ms. Joy Xu, Group Chief People & Culture Officer of DFI and Dr. Jason Chan, MH, JP, Director of PolyU SPEED and Associate Dean of CPCE (Information and Development)."We are delighted to embark on this collaborative journey with PolyU," said Ms. Joy Xu." By combining our industry knowledge with PolyU's academic expertise, we aim to create impactful educational programmes and opportunities that will benefit both our team members and the retail industry as a whole."