WHC 2024 Conservation Conference To Convene In New Orleans June 45

(MENAFN- 3BL) BETHESDA, Md., May 9, 2024 /3BL/ – WHC (Wildlife Habitat Council) is hosting its 2024 Conservation Conference June 4-5 in New Orleans, La. As the only international NGO focused exclusively on enabling private sector action for nature, WHC has convened professionals working at the intersection of business and nature since 1990.

The WHC Conservation Conference provides opportunities for learning, networking and celebration for sustainability and conservation professionals. Attendees are comprised of representatives from the corporate C-suite, facility-level personnel, federal agencies, conservation-focused NGOs and more.

Speakers from the following organizations will share innovative ways to advance nature on corporate lands: General Motors, Bayer, Toyota, WM, Freeport-McMoRan, Cemex, Boeing, Syensqo, Vulcan Materials Company, Covia and more. The two-day conference will culminate in the recognition of corporate conservation successes at the lively WHC Awards Dinner, which honors excellence in WHC-Certified conservation projects across the globe.

Event highlights include:



Insightful mainstage presentations from meteorologist and stormchaser Matthew Cappucci ; WHC President Margaret O'Gorman ; CEO of Greater New Orleans Michael Hecht ; and a panel discussion featuring Louisiana organizations engaged in groundbreaking work, Louisiana State University , SOUL NOLA , Thrive NOLA and Port Fourchon .

Compelling learning sessions and workshops on topics ranging from STEM education and innovative technology to corporate nature strategies and biodiversity credits, presented by panelists representing corporate, NGO and governmental areas of expertise. Formal and informal networking opportunities plus an exhibit hall featuring peers and potential collaborators.

With businesses increasingly focusing on their impact on nature, and with nature-related frameworks and regulations emerging in recent years, now is the opportune time to build the knowledge and connections needed to uplift biodiversity throughout the private sector - because nature is everyone's business.

To see the full slate of expert speakers, browse the agenda and register for WHC Conservation Conference, visit:

About WHC:

WHC (Wildlife Habitat Council) has been working at the nexus of business and biodiversity for 35 years and is the only international NGO focused exclusively on enabling private sector action for nature. WHC builds strategies and frameworks for companies to integrate nature with climate, equity and engagement to support sustainable ecosystems and healthy communities. WHC's corporate members represent some of the leading national and multinational corporations. WHC-certified programs can be found in 19 countries and 48 U.S. states. Learn more at .