               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Wild Elephant Tramples Woman To Death In TN


5/11/2024 2:15:13 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 11 (IANS) A woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Gudalur in Tamil Nadu on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Nagammal (72).

The woman, according to the police, had gone to the forest area when the elephant attacked her. The local people immediately took her to the Gudalur Taluk hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

MENAFN11052024000231011071ID1108201111


IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search