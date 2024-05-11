Wild Elephant Tramples Woman To Death In TN

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 11 (IANS) A woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Gudalur in Tamil Nadu on Saturday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Nagammal (72).
The woman, according to the police, had gone to the forest area when the elephant attacked her. The local people immediately took her to the Gudalur Taluk hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
