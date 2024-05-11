Switzerland Abstains From Vote On Palestinian Bid For Full UN Membership

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On Friday, Switzerland abstained from the vote at the General Assembly on granting the Palestinians new rights at the United Nations (UN).

This content was published on May 11, 2024 - 10:46 2 minutes

This position is in line with Switzerland's abstention at the UN Security Council in April on full membership for Palestine, the foreign ministry points out.

Friday's vote was based on the view that the resolution presented by the United Arab Emirates“contains too many elements that prejudge the outcome of a possible review of Palestine's full membership by the UN Security Council”, explained the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on its website dedicated to the Middle East conflict.

In other words, the text adopted by a large majority of UN member states – with 143 votes in favour, nine against and 25 abstentions – cuts to the quick. The FDFA points out that, according to the UN Charter, for a state to become a full member, a recommendation from the Security Council is a necessary condition before the General Assembly can take a decision.

On April 18, the United States vetoed the Palestinian application for membership at the Security Council. Switzerland and the United Kingdom abstained, while the other 12 members voted in favour.

In justifying its abstention on April 18, Switzerland took the view that“from a peace policy perspective”, Palestine's accession“is not conducive to easing the situation on the ground, given the great instability and insecurity prevailing in the region”.

Similarly, with regard to Friday's vote, although it is“not opposed to it”, Switzerland says it considers it“preferable to consider a change in the status of Palestine in the UN at a time when this would be consistent with the logic of an emerging peace.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More SWISS wants to reduce reliance on third-party airlines

This content was published on May 11, 2024 Swiss International Airlines wants to reduce the number of leased flights from Helvetic Airways and Air Baltic.

Read more: SWISS wants to reduce reliance on third-party airlines More Majority of long Covid insurance claims rejected in Switzerland

This content was published on May 11, 2024 More than 60% of people with long Covid have been refused support by invalidity insurance.

Read more: Majority of long Covid insurance claims rejected in Switzerland More Nestlé pours funds into growing Brazilian coffee market

This content was published on May 10, 2024 Through its Nescafé brand, the company is especially targeting the needs and desires of the younger market.

Read more: Nestlé pours funds into growing Brazilian coffee market More Protein in abdominal fat could help shape obesity treatment

This content was published on May 10, 2024 The study analysed fat cells from different locations in the body, and found that those in the abdomen have unique properties.

Read more: Protein in abdominal fat could help shape obesity treatment More North African asylum claims fall after rapid Swiss processing

This content was published on May 10, 2024 The accelerated procedure, now out of its test phase, has resulted in a significant drop in applications from North African countries.

Read more: North African asylum claims fall after rapid Swiss processing More Cultured meat could be sold in Switzerland in three years' time

This content was published on May 10, 2024 Lab-grown burgers are expected to first be on offer in restaurants, before making their way to supermarkets.

Read more: Cultured meat could be sold in Switzerland in three years' time More Swiss artist Nemo advances to Eurovision final

This content was published on May 10, 2024 The artist's song "The Code" focuses on their journey as a nonbinary individual. It is one of the favourites to win this year's contest.

Read more: Swiss artist Nemo advances to Eurovision final More Swiss avalanche claims one life and injures four

This content was published on May 10, 2024 It is the twentieth such fatality recorded this year. A further four people were injured and taken to hospital.

Read more: Swiss avalanche claims one life and injures four More Swiss climate activists block vehicles near Gotthard tunnel

This content was published on May 9, 2024 Around ten climate activists briefly blocked the A2 motorway near the northern entrance of the Gotthard tunnel on Thursday.

Read more: Swiss climate activists block vehicles near Gotthard tunnel More Watches belonging to Michael Schumacher up for auction

This content was published on May 9, 2024 Schumacher's family is auctioning off eight rare watches from his collection in Geneva. The Christie's auction will take place on Monday.

Read more: Watches belonging to Michael Schumacher up for auction

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .