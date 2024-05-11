Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Clean, Moisturised Skin; Drops Sun-Kissed Photos

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Avneet Kaur on Saturday flaunted her 'clean' natural moisturised face, sharing how a girl complimented her skin.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Avneet shared a series of pictures and videos wearing a green tank top and showcasing her clear face in sun-kissed snaps.
Her hair is tied in a clean ponytail, and her face all shiny and clean and lips moisturised.
She captioned the videos as: "Clean girl", and "A girl complimented me on my skin #lovethisfeeling".
Avneet is known for participating in shows like 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters', 'Dance Ke Superstars', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5'. She is also a part of 'Chandra Nandini', 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga', and the recent movie 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.
She next has 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' in the pipeline.
MENAFN11052024000231011071ID1108200877
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.