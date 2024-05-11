Around 200 Orphans Get Free Education At Darul Erfan Orphanage

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): A private orphanage 'Darul Erfan Altarbiah Al Aitam' has been constructed in southern Kandahar province where currently 200 orphaned children imparted education.

Officials of the orphanage said that currently over 200 children were busy getting religious and modern education and they planned to provide a similar facility for orphaned girls as well in the future.

Mawlavi Saiful Eslam Khabir, head of the Darul Erfan Altarbiah Al Aitam, told Pajhwok Afghan News the children of the past 20 years of war victims from both sides provided learning opportunities in this facility.

He said:“Here with us, all the orphans who lost their fathers in the past wars are studying, most of them are the children of the soldiers and Mujahideen of the previous government, but it is not important to us whose children they are, the important thing is to train them well.”

Shamsullah Umari, another official of the Darul Erfan Altarbiah Al Aitam, said besides modern subjects' religious subjects and Arabic language was also taught and computer programming classes were also planned for the future.

He said:“Currently, the students are studying in the modern and religious section. We are planning to build computer classes for them. Also, there is a plan to build a special building for orphan girls and provide them with education”

The teachers of this orphanage were also happy that they were involved in the training and education of orphaned children.

Ahamd Shah, one of the teachers, said:“I am very happy to teach orphan students here in the modern education section, their teaching process is very regular, we try hard to train them very well.”

Students have been also happy that they got free-of-cost learning opportunity.

Bilal Ahmad, one of the students whose father was killed in the IEA ranks during the past conflict, said he hoped that he would learn and achieve his dreams.

“My cousin is the head of our family now so I study here to become a good scholar and teacher, than I will teach to others and serve the people.” Zalmai, another student, said that his father was a government servant in the past and now his uncle looked after them.

“My father was a judge in Uruzgan, now my uncle enrolled me here and I am studying here, I am happy to be here and want to become a doctor in the future,” he said.

According to the officials, the orphanage's monthly expenditure is 50,000 afs which is provided by some well-off individuals.

