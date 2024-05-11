Sandeep Marwah Honored By Rajasthani Academy For Contribution To Nation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and a prominent figure in the field of education, was recently bestowed with a prestigious honor by the Rajasthani Academy for his unwavering dedication and continuous contributions to nation-building. Dr. Marwah, who also serves as the Chancellor of the AAFT University, was recognized for his exceptional achievements across various sectors, including media and entertainment, education, art and culture, and social work.



The esteemed social organization, represented by Suman Maheshwari of the Rajasthani Club, expressed deep admiration for Dr. Sandeep Marwahï¿1⁄2s illustrious career and his profound impact on society. ï¿1⁄2Dr. Sandeep Marwahï¿1⁄2s unparalleled contributions have left an indelible mark on the nation and beyond,ï¿1⁄2 said Suman Maheshwari. ï¿1⁄2His tireless efforts in promoting media and entertainment, education, art and culture, and his commitment to social causes truly exemplify his dedication to nation-building. We are honored to recognize his extraordinary achievements and present him with this token of love and affection.ï¿1⁄2



In his acceptance speech, Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the importance of empowering women, stating, ï¿1⁄2Women are the wealth of the world, and their contributions are invaluable to our society.ï¿1⁄2 He also extended his appreciation to Gaurav Gupta for the invitation to the prestigious event, acknowledging the significance of coming together to celebrate achievements and inspire positive change.



As a gesture of appreciation for the contributions of working women and poetesses who have excelled in their respective fields, Dr. Sandeep Marwah took the opportunity to honor and commend their remarkable achievements.



The event, marked by moments of celebration and reflection, underscored the importance of recognizing individuals who are making meaningful contributions to nation-building and societal advancement.



