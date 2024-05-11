India Pushes For Quality Control Standards In Green Hydrogen Production

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 11 (KNN)

The Indian government convened a major workshop on "Quality Control in Green Hydrogen: Standards & Testing Infrastructure" in New Delhi on Thursday.

The day-long event, organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, focused on creating a homogeneous ecosystem for green hydrogen production processes through clear quality standards.



Discussions centered around establishing a network of testing facilities and promoting ease of doing business to accelerate the nation's clean energy transition.

A key highlight was the launch of a dedicated portal for the National Green Hydrogen Mission by Principal Scientific Advisor Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood and Renewable Energy Secretary Shri Bhupinder S. Bhalla.



The portal ( will serve as a one-stop resource for information on the mission and green hydrogen development in India.

Two reports were also unveiled: "Green Hydrogen Standards and Approval Systems in India" and "India's Green Hydrogen Revolution," providing insights into the sector's growth prospects.

Five panel sessions brought together over 300 stakeholders from ministries, public sector units, regulators, industry bodies, research institutes and academia.



Expert discussions spanned green hydrogen ecosystems, storage standards, electrolyser manufacturing benchmarks, production plant guidelines and end-use applications.

The workshop underscored India's commitment to developing a robust quality control framework as the nation ramps up its green hydrogen ambitions to reduce emissions and promote sustainable energy security.

