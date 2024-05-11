MSDE And Mahindra Group Join Forces For 'Drone Didi Yojana' Pilot Projects

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 11 (KNN)

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has signed an MoU with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd to conduct two pilot projects under the recently launched 'Drone Didi Yojana'

The scheme aims to train 15,000 women to operate drones for agricultural purposes like fertilising crops, monitoring growth, and planting seeds, thereby creating new livelihood opportunities through skills in emerging technologies.

Leveraging Mahindra's expertise in agriculture, the pilot projects will be conducted at National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) in Hyderabad and Noida to empower rural women.

The MoU was signed in the presence of MSDE Secretary Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Mahindra Group CEO & MD Dr. Anish Shah, and senior officials from both organisations.



Shri Tiwari highlighted that this collaboration advances the Ministry's mission of upskilling women for nation-building through successful implementation of the Drone Didi program.



He added that the rigorous training will equip students with practical skills to contribute to socio-economic growth.

Dr. Anish Shah stated that the pilot projects represent a convergence of women, farming, and technology, aligning with Mahindra's 'Rise' philosophy of empowering women with workforce skills and financial independence.

Under the partnership, MSDE and Mahindra will skill 500 women in exclusive batches of 20 each through a 15-day curriculum approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).



While NSTIs will provide infrastructure and mobilise participants, Mahindra will offer setup support, simulation equipment, and cover operational costs including instructors.

The learning from these pilots will assist MSDE in scaling up the Drone Didi Yojana across NSTIs/ITIs nationwide. Mahindra will further roll out drone training for women at its skilling centres in Telangana and Maharashtra.

(KNN Bureau)