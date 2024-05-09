Amir Sends Condolences To Brazilian President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Thursday a cable of condolences to President of the Federative Republic of Brazil HE Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on the victims of the floods that swept the south of the country, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

