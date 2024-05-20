Fils Recognised in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Middle East for Impactful Tech Innovations

(MENAFN- Ecology Media) Fils, a leader in ESG-focused financial technology, has been honoured as one of the top 50 impact technology firms in the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Middle East 3rd Edition Award Programme. The initiative highlights the region's fastest-growing technology companies that are making significant impacts in their industries.



This year's Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Middle East honoured exceptional firms across four categories: Fast 50, Women in Leadership, Rising Stars, and Impact Companies. Fils was prominently recognized in the Impact category for its pioneering approach to integrating sustainability into financial services. Unlike typical digital commerce platforms, Fils offers a comprehensive infrastructure that supports a wide range of financial services, from retail to large corporates. This infrastructure facilitates connections with a marketplace for credits, enhancing business operations. By enabling businesses to process payments that automatically offset carbon emissions, Fils not only simplifies eco-friendly transactions but also bolsters transparency and sets itself apart from the competition.



Commenting on the recognition, Nameer Khan, CEO of Fils said: "Being recognised in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Middle East as one of the top impact technology firms is not only an honour but a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Fils," said Nameer Khan, CEO of Fils. "This accolade reaffirms our mission to revolutionise the integration of sustainability in financial technology. At Fils, we are committed to building a platform that not only meets the current needs of businesses but also paves the way for a sustainable future where our smart technology will enable seamless impact and reporting across all 17 of the UNSDGs. Recognitions such as this inspire us to continue our efforts and push the boundaries of what is possible in fintech to drive meaningful change."



Leveraging enterprise-grade digital infrastructure and advanced API integrations, Fils enables businesses to seamlessly incorporate sustainable practices into their operations, ensuring transparency and combating greenwashing through the use of blockchain technology.



Partnering with prominent global institutions such as E& Enterprise, Mashreq Bank, Sui Blockchain, and Magnati, Fils is set on expanding its influence and driving transactions towards a sustainable future. Since its launch ahead of Cop28 last year, the company's innovative solutions have positioned it as a thriving key player in transforming the fintech landscape towards environmental consciousness.



Amid nearly 200 applications from across the Middle East and Cyprus, the inclusion of Fils in this year’s rankings underscores the diverse and resilient technological innovations emanating from the region. This recognition not only highlights Fils' contributions to sustainability but also its role in propelling the technology sector forward despite global challenges.



