Qatar Foundation Students Learn Life Skills During Educational Camp

(MENAFN- qf) Doha, Qatar, 19 May 2024: Thirty students from Qatar Foundation schools participated in an enriching educational camp called ‘Discovery and Challenge’ that focused on developing essential life skills, fostering cultural awareness, and enhancing teamwork through a variety of activities.



The camp, which took place over three weeks from 3-17 May, was a collaborative effort between Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE), the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association. It was held at Qatar’s Museum of Islamic Art, providing a unique chance for learning and exploration.



Abdulmajeed Alhashmi, Government Relations Coordinator in Student Affairs and Community Engagement at PUE, said: "The initial launch of the camp was met with positive feedback from our students, encouraging us to consider making this an annual event.



"The principal aim of our program is to sharpen the scouting abilities of our young participants and improve their physical capabilities,” he continued. “The program seeks to deepen their appreciation for Islamic heritage and history, instilling a profound sense of pride in our cultural legacy."



Alhashmi pointed out that the program responds to the growing need for educational experiences outside conventional classroom environments, and believes it supports students throughout their educational endeavors, equipping them with practical skills and real-world experiences.



"We expect that participants will leave the program with increased personal responsibility, enhanced physical health, and a richer connection to their religious values and Islamic heritage,” he said. “These outcomes are vital as they prepare to engage with the broader world.”



Ahmed Hamad Al Madahka, a 14-year-old student at Qatar Academy Al Khor, said: “Participating in the camp was an enlightening experience that broadened my horizons significantly. I had the opportunity to learn a variety of new skills – like first aid training, which equipped me with essential knowledge to help others in emergencies.



“Additionally, the military training taught me discipline, resilience, and the importance of teamwork in challenging situations. Also, I had the unique chance to explore Arabic calligraphy, discovering its beauty and complexity, which enriched my cultural understanding."



Saeed Mohammed Al-Nabit, a 12-year-old student at Qatar Academy Doha (QAD), who has participated in similar camps before, said his positive experiences made him eager to join this one. “This camp has been instrumental in teaching me valuable life skills like patience, self-confidence, and the importance of perseverance. I've learned that diligent effort invariably leads to positive results,” he said.



“During our time at the camp, we also visited the library to watch a video about Muslim inventions. I was particularly captivated by this because I have a deep interest in stories and historical facts. Also, a skill I acquired at this camp was how to extinguish fires, which was both new and educational for me.”



Continuing, Al-Nabit said: “I highly recommend this camp to my friends. It provides a rich learning experience in just a short time. In an age where many students spend their time on unproductive activities, camps like these offer a chance to learn discipline and gain meaningful knowledge."



Another QAD student, Abdullah Faisal Al-Dosari, who is also 12 years old, said: "Participating in the camp was a transformative experience for me. It taught me the value of discipline and the importance of starting my day early, which have significantly enhanced my productivity and focus."



"Through the diverse activities and challenges, I've developed new skills and a stronger sense of responsibility. This experience has not only improved my ability to manage my time effectively but has also deepened my appreciation for teamwork and community service."



Al-Dosari also believes he built meaningful friendships with students from other QF schools, saying: “We shared knowledge and experiences, enriching our time together and establishing connections that I believe will continue beyond the camp."





MENAFN20052024007577015000ID1108233490