Raj CM Office In Touch With Kyrgyzstan High Commission For Safe Return Of Students

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, on Monday, said that his office is in touch with Kyrgyzstan High Commission for safety and safe return of the state's students there.

"The Kyrgyzstan High Commission, on Monday, issued a helpline number. The officials of the CM office are in constant touch with the High Commission officials regarding the safety and the safe return of Rajasthani students stranded in Kyrgyzstan. Information has been received that all the students are safe," said Sharma.

“Our government is making continuous efforts at every level for the safety and safe return of every student. For any kind of assistance, a helpline number has been issued by Kyrgyzstan High Commission. The helpline number is +996 555 710 041,” he added.

Violence broke out in Kyrgyzstan recently, leaving more than 500 students of Rajasthan, who went there to study medicine, scared. There were reports coming in that local miscreants have started targeting Indian students.

As a precautionary measure, the local police administration has closed the colleges and universities and instructed the foreign students to not come out of their hostels.