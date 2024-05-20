Al Masaood Automobiles Welcomes the Adventurous 2024 Nissan X-TRAIL N-TREK to Abu Dhabi Showrooms

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has recently announced the arrival of the new 2024 Nissan X-Trail N-Trek across its Abu Dhabi showrooms. The latest model – an expansion of the X-TRAIL range – is set to be an ideal option for those looking for style combined with technology and performance with a side of adventure.

The 2024 X-TRAIL N-TREK features diverse and versatile options that cater to various lifestyles. It is specially designed for those who want a vehicle that is functional for daily commutes and urban lifestyles, while offering the capability and sturdiness for adventure-filled off-road escapades. This model in particular, stands out with notable features include a striking dark finish “V-motion grille”, blacked-out exterior mirrors, roof rails, and gunmetal coloured bumper protectors. These design elements, combined with unique 18-inch alloy wheels, ensure a strong road presence and add to the vehicle's dynamic handling and stability across different terrains.

Inside, the X-TRAIL N-TREK features water-resistant upholstery, ensuring durability and comfort in all weather conditions. Powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, it delivers 181 horsepower and 244Nm of torque, supported by an advanced Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with paddle-shift controls for a flexible driving experience.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “The Nissan X-TRAIL N-TREK is a perfect embodiment of adventure and style, suited to the diverse lifestyles of our customers. The model builds on the capabilities of the original X-TRAIL, while offering more appeal to the thrill-seekers in our midst. Following the immense popularity and success of the X-TRAIL, we are positive about the reception we expect for the N-TREK, as we know it will exceed our customers’ expectations.”

The SUV also displays advanced technological features, including an Intelligent 4x4 system with direct coupling and a twist-dial Drive Mode Selector offering five distinct driving modes. The X-TRAIL N-TREK also comes with Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving system and a suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features to ensure safety and convenience.

The Nissan X-TRAIL N-TREK is now available at Al Masaood Automobiles in three colours: Two-tone Boulder Gray Pearl with Super Black Roof, Two-tone Pearl White with Super Black Roof, and Champagne Silver Metallic with Super Black Roof.

