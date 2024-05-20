MBSC Celebrates a Remarkable Surge of Over 220% in 2024 Graduate Numbers

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 19 May 2024: In an unprecedented milestone, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), the Kingdom’s world-class business school, celebrates over 220% increase in graduates in 2024, marking the largest graduating class to date with a total of 327 graduates in 2024 compared to 101 in 2023. This year also welcomes the first graduation of the Master of Finance (MiF) cohort.



The graduating class represents a diverse group of high-calibre professionals from key sectors including Government, Technology, Healthcare, and beyond, many of whom hold C-suite level positions. This diversity underscores the college's appeal to those aiming to boost their strategic thinking and leadership abilities.



MBSC existing graduate programs (Executive MBA, Master in Management, and Master in Finance) showcase a commitment to meeting the demands of the business and finance sectors of the world today.



Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, said: “The remarkable increase in our graduates this year is a clear indicator of MBSC’s growing impact and effectiveness in the realm of business education. Our hands-on, pragmatic approach not only equips our students with essential skills but also instils an entrepreneurial mindset necessary for today’s and tomorrow’s leaders. We aim to provide our students with the tools to emerge as leaders and catalysts for change, ensuring they become pioneers for the vision of 2030”.



It’s noteworthy to mention that MBAC has been conditionally accredited by the National Centre for Academic Accreditation and Evaluation (NCAAA), at Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC), from May 2024 to April 2026.



Situated in King Abdullah Economic City, a contemporary urban centre that provides an unparalleled modern environment for both students and faculty. MBSC offers world-class education from Saudi Arabia for Saudi Arabia in both King Abdullah Economic City and Riyadh, delivering practical, pragmatic, hands-on experiential learning to develop a new generation of transformative leaders.

