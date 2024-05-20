Two Dead In Stabbing At Central China Primary School: State Media

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beijing: A woman wielding a fruit knife killed two people and injured four more on Monday at a primary school in central China, state media said, citing local police.

The assault took place around midday in the city of Guixi in Jiangxi province, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Two people died after rescue efforts failed. Four more suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and another six received "minor scratches", it said.

CCTV did not specify the ages of the victims.

The suspect, a 45-year-old surnamed Pan, is being held by police and the case is under investigation, CCTV said.

Mass violent crime is relatively rare in China, which strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, but there has been a spate of stabbings in recent years.

This month, two people were killed and 21 wounded after a man went on a stabbing spree at a hospital in southwest China's Yunnan province.

And last August in the same province, two people died and seven others were wounded after a man with a history of mental illness attacked people with a knife.