Death Toll From Russian Strike On Holiday Resort In Kharkiv Region Rises To Five

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those killed in a Russian missile strike on the Kharkiv region on May 19 has increased to five, and 16 more people have been injured.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the Russians attacked a holiday resort on a reservoir in the Kharkiv district.

"At this time, five people were killed and 16 were injured, including an 8-year-old child. Among the injured are a police officer and a paramedic, as well as people who arrived to provide assistance and suffered injuries due to a repeated strike," the minister said.

Units of the State Emergency Service and the National Police are involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling and helping the victims. Psychologists are working, Klymenko said.

Earlier, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram that the enemy continued to shell the Kharkiv region, with more than 30 settlements being under enemy fire.

Syniehubov noted that the advance of the enemy in the Kharkiv and Kupiansk sectors had been stopped for now. In Vovchansk, Ukrainian soldiers are engaged in active combat operations.

"I ask everyone staying in the frontline communities not to wait and evacuate. I'm thankful to employees of the law enforcement agencies, SBU, medics, emergency services, volunteers and everyone who rescues and transports people under fire, as well as those resisting the enemy," he said.

Photos: Ukraine's State Emergency Service