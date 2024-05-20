Explosions Occurred In Kropyvnytskyi District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in the Kropyvnytskyi district during an air raid alert.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raikovych, Ukrinform reports.

"After the explosions in the Kropyvnytskyi district, there were no casualties or damage," Raikovych said.

According to him, the situation in the region is under control.

