Lower House Speaker Visits Audit Bureau, Emphasizes Strengthening Oversight, Accountability

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- In a bid to enhance cooperation between legislative authorities and the Audit Bureau, Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Ahmed Safadi, along with Chairman of the Finance Committee, Nimr Sulaihat, visited on Monday the Audit Bureau to discuss key issues on oversight.Safadi underscored the importance of ongoing coordination between the Lower House and the Audit Bureau, underlining the Lower House's commitment to fostering cooperation and developing new methods and mechanisms to enhance coordination, benefiting both the nation and its citizens.He highlighted that the Bureau's oversight of the Parliament should serve as a model for other government agencies in responding to audit outputs.Safadi reiterated the Parliament's support for the Bureau's strategic plan and the development mechanisms it is currently implementing. He assured that the Parliament consistently backs the institutional efforts carried out by the Audit Bureau.The head of the Audit Bureau, Radhi Hamadin, outlined the development plans initiated by the Audit Bureau, underlining the strategic plan for 2024-2027, inspired by His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision for public sector reform.Hamadin acknowledged the support of the Parliament, especially the Speaker and all committees, for the Bureau's oversight activities, underscoring the Bureau's role as the supervisory arm of the National Assembly.Hamadin further announced that by the end of the current year, the Bureau will cease prior audits, including participation in bidding, procurement, and receipts committees, aligning with international financial control standards. This move aims to grant officials the autonomy to act and make decisions, with audits conducted subsequently under international best practices. Additionally, the Bureau plans to refine its methodology for preparing regulatory reports, concentrating on significant violations and enhancing the operations of oversight and internal audit units within the entities under its scrutiny.