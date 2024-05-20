A First Glimmer Of Hope For China Property

And yet the focus of this latest effort suggests Xi's Communist Party is moving closer to a workable solution to revive a sector vital to household and business confidence.

Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie Group, calls the step to buy unsold homes“positive” so long as Team Xi continues further down this road.“Looking ahead, the key is

when and at what scale the central government can provide a funding source,” Hu says.

Casanova, economist at Union Bancaire Privée, concludes that“all things considered, we believe that a soft landing of the real estate sector might be achieved in the second half of 2024. Even some of the more pessimistic economists have acknowledged that recent actions signal a potential resolution to the housing crisis.”

“Although this development demands attention, investors should remain prudent, as the path forward is expected to be lengthy, challenging and riddled with obstacles,” Casanova adds.

Chen Wenjing, analyst at China Index Holdings, says Beijing's move to push down payment levels and mortgage interest rates to historic lows suggest a new determination to stabilize the sector.

“Reducing the down payment threshold and home purchase costs for residents will likely boost their willingness to buy homes,” Chen says.

Such optimism depends on how nimbly Xi and Premier Li Qiang overcome those obstacles. Casanova says it's significant that local governments have been scrapping macroprudential controls, with the tacit endorsement of the central government.

Echoing that, he notes, authorities removed the nationwide minimum mortgage rate while reducing the down payment requirement for first-time homeowners to 15% nationwide and 25% for second-time homeowners.

The issue in first-tier cities is mainly weak sentiment, not overcapacity – especially in good school districts and upper-middle-class areas. Global investors, meanwhile, are paying close attention to huge quantities of unsold homes amid falling confidence.

Data from the 100 biggest real estate companies show that the value of new home sales plunged roughly 45% in April from a year earlier to 312.2 billion yuan ($44 billion). That followed a 46% drop in March year on year.

The chances that Xi's team might“expand the scale could potentially be exciting,” says analyst

at JPMorgan Chase.“We're still skeptical about whether the scale is large enough to trigger a recovery, but directionally this looks like the right move.”

The background here is important, Batson says.“What broke down in mid-2021, with the financial strains of major private-sector developers, was household confidence in the presales system, a problem more analogous to a bank run,” he explains.

Just as bank depositors don't want to take the risk that they wouldn't get their money back from a troubled bank, mainland homebuyers today don't want to take the chance that a troubled developer will fail to provide the housing they have paid for. The longer this dynamic drags on, the more it undermines confidence.

An effective policy response therefore requires stabilizing the supply side of the housing market, i.e. the developers, while at the same time supporting the demand side comprised of households.

To Batson's mind, a series of failed initiatives to stabilize real estate have been hamstrung by three problems.

One, a hyper-focus on the demand rather than supply side. Two, an unwillingness to provide direct financial support from the central government at sufficient scale. Three, opaque efforts to boost the market that have only limited positive impact on confidence.

“Friday's announcements mark a step forward on all three fronts, although these issues have not yet been completely overcome,” Batson says.

At a press conference on May 17, Tao Ling, deputy PBOC governor of the central bank, said the central bank will prod commercial banks to support local state-owned enterprises to buy unsold

homes and turn them into social housing.

The initial 300 billion yuan ($42 billion) provided by the

central bank could

deliver about 500 billion yuan ($69 billion) of credit to accelerate stabilization efforts, the PBOC official said.

Also on May 17, Vice Premier He Lifeng, who serves as chief coordinator for economic policy, said local governments are being empowered to channel funds to developers.