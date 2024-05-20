Oil prices increase amid Iranian helicopter crash, U.S. strategic purchases

(MENAFN) Oil prices continued to climb in early Asian trading on Monday, building on the gains from the previous week. This uptick comes as rescue teams intensify their efforts to locate Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, following a helicopter crash in the oil-producing country. The situation has added a layer of geopolitical uncertainty to the market. Brent crude rose by 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, to reach USD84.24 a barrel by 0049 GMT. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased by 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to USD80.21 per barrel. The previous week saw Brent crude end up about one percent, marking its first weekly gain in three weeks, while WTI crude rose by two percent, bolstered by positive economic indicators from the United States and China, the world's largest oil consumers.



The incident in Iran has undoubtedly caused concern, as an official reported that a helicopter carrying President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian crashed on Sunday. Although the volatility in the region usually sparks significant market reactions, this time oil prices have shown only slight movement. Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING, commented on the situation, noting that the oil market remains within a narrow range. He suggested that without a new catalyst, the market is likely to remain stable until there is more clarity regarding OPEC+ production policies, with the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies scheduled for June 1. Patterson also highlighted the market's growing indifference to geopolitical developments, attributing this to OPEC's substantial spare capacity.



Adding to the market dynamics, the U.S. government recently capitalized on the decline in oil prices, purchasing 3.3 million barrels at USD79.38 per barrel to replenish its strategic petroleum reserve. This move follows a significant inventory sale in 2022 and demonstrates a strategic effort to manage national stockpiles amid fluctuating prices. Despite these activities and the geopolitical tension, the overall impact on oil prices has been moderate, reflecting the market's current state of equilibrium and the significant influence of OPEC's production decisions.

