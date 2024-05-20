Azerbaijani Defence Minister Expresses Condolences To Iranian Side

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
Azerbaijan's Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov,has sent a letter of condolences to the Chief of the General Staffof the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, LieutenantGeneral Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.
The letter says:
"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of the Presidentof the fraternal Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi,and his accompanying delegation as a result of the crash of ahelicopter belonging to the Iranian Armed Forces.
I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of thedeceased during the tragic accident, share the sorrow and grief oftheir relatives, and express my deepest condolences to theirfamilies.
May Allah rest their souls in peace".
