Kuwait Amir, Turkish Pres. Hold Summit Talks In Ankara

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA -- His Highness the Amir commended the "historic relations between our countries for the past 60 years since their establishment in 1964, and we express our aspirations towards promoting these relations to honor aspirations of our peoples."

His Highness the Amir praised Turkiye's "honorable" support for Kuwait during Iraq's invasion in 1990.

He congratulated Turkiye for the success of Antalya's 3rd diplomatic forum, which was held last March, and commended the signing of a joint statement, on April 21, that marked the start of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the GCC and Turkiye.

His Highness the Amir said he was looking forward for a joint committee meeting to be held at the foreign ministers' level, as well as the economic, industrial and technical committee meeting that would be co-chaired by Kuwait's Minister of Commerce and Industry.

"We affirm our aspiration for strengthening of joint cooperation in all fields especially in defense domain through government-to-government contracting," he said.

His Highness the Amir said Kuwait looked forward for further cooperation with Turkiye in trade and investment, noting the two countries have potentials to boost trade exchange and investment opportunities, citing Limak Holding's execution of Kuwait International Airport's Terminal Two (T2).

The two leaders also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, and the talks expressed common desire to bolster cooperation and coordination in many fields. (end)

