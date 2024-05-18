UAE: Free 'Floating Chair' Launched For Elderly, People Of Determination

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 2:42 PM

Al Hamriya Municipality in a social media post, announced that they're giving beachgoers at Al Hamriya Beach a free 'floating chair' service for the elderly and people of determination.

This inclusive community service provided on Al Hamriya Beach is available daily from 6.00am to sunset.

The 'floating chair' is a wheelchair that enables easy beach access for elderly and people of determination, while ensuring a safe swimming experience.

For reservations and inquiries, residents may call the toll-free number (800700666).

