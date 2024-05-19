SBU Drones Hit Military Airfield, Oil Refinery In Russia - Sources

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drones of Ukraine's SBU State Security Service attacked the Kushchyovskaya air base and the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region on the night of May 18 to 19.

Well-informed sources in Ukraine's law enforcement told this to Ukrinform.

"Last night, the victory of boxer Oleksandr Usyk was celebrated not only by the whole of Ukraine, but also by the Kushchyovskaya military airfield and the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region," a source said.

According to the source, SBU launched a drone attack on the airfield jointly with the Unmanned Systems Forces.

The interlocutor noted that there were dozens of different aircraft at the airport at the time of the attack, including Su-34s, Su-25s, Su-27s, and MiG-29s.

In addition, the management of the Slavyansk oil refinery stated that after several loud explosions the plant stopped its operations and they were now assessing the extent of damage.

This is already the SBU's second drone attack on the Kushchyovskaya air base and the Slavyansk oil refinery in the past three weeks. Earlier, several aircraft were hit at the airfield, and at the oil refinery, the drones hit the fractionating and atmospheric distillation columns.