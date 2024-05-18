Egypt Refutes Israeli Media Reports Of Withdrawing From SA's Lawsuit Against Israel At ICJ

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt has denied Israeli media reports that it has withdrawn from joining South Africa in
a lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
A high-level source confirmed to Daily News Egypt
on Saturday
that Egypt remains“determined to take the necessary measures to condemn Israeli practices before the International Court of Justice.”
Last week, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced its intention to formally intervene in the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel. The lawsuit seeks to address Israel's alleged violations of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip.
The
Ministry
cited the“increasing severity and scope of Israeli attacks against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip” as the reason for its intervention.
It further highlighted“systematic practices against the Palestinian people,” including the targeting of civilians,
destruction of infrastructure,
and forced displacement.
These actions,
according to the
Ministry, have led to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in
Gaza,
in violation of international law and the Fourth Geneva Convention.
The
ministry
Egypt has called on Israel to comply with its obligations as an occupying power,
implement interim measures issued by the ICJ to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Palestinians in Gaza
and refrain from further violations against the Palestinian people.
The North African nation has also reiterated
calls for the UN Security Council and other international
actors to take immediate action to halt the violence in Gaza and Rafah, providing necessary protection for Palestinian civilians.
Zane Dangor,
Director-General of South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation,
told the Egyptian channel Al-Qahera News that Egypt's participation in the lawsuit is“a necessary step”
that will contribute to resolving
the conflict.
