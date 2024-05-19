Premier League 2023/24: Key Matches And Storylines Of The Final Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The final day of the 2023/24 Premier League season promises drama, excitement, and emotional farewells. Whether you're interested in the title race, European football qualification, or poignant goodbyes, there's plenty to capture your attention. Here are six key things to look out for as the campaign comes to a close.

- Klopp's Farewell to Anfield

Jurgen Klopp's imminent departure from Liverpool overshadows even the title race. Sunday's match against Wolves, who have nothing to play for, will be an emotional affair as Klopp bids farewell to the Anfield faithful. Expect an electric atmosphere as Liverpool fans celebrate their beloved manager's tenure one last time.

- Arsenal's Title Hopes

Arsenal must win to keep their slim title hopes alive. Mikel Arteta's side needs to stay composed and focused, despite any news of Manchester City's goals. A convincing victory over Everton could send a strong message about Arsenal's intent for next season, even if the title slips away.

- Manchester United's Struggle

Erik ten Hag faces the possibility of making unwanted history at Manchester United. Currently eighth, United must outperform Newcastle United against Brentford to avoid their lowest-ever Premier League finish. With just 57 points, they risk setting a new low for points in a season.

- England's Left-Back Dilemma

With Luke Shaw's fitness in doubt for the Euros, Gareth Southgate will be closely watching potential replacements. Ben Chilwell leads the contenders, but Tyrick Mitchell, Joe Gomez, and Lewis Hall have a chance to impress. This is their final opportunity to make a case for inclusion in Southgate's squad.

- Chelsea's European Push

Christopher Nkunku's return has been a boost for Chelsea, who now aim to secure a European spot. A win against Bournemouth would guarantee sixth place, while three points could see them leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur. Nkunku's blue balloon celebration could make another appearance as Chelsea chase a strong finish.

- Tottenham's Turbulent Week

Tottenham's relationship with manager Ange Postecoglou has been tested following a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. Postecoglou has faced criticism and tried to mend fences with the fans, but concerns about the club's "fragile foundations" remain. Sunday's game against bottom-side Sheffield United is crucial to avoid dropping below Chelsea into sixth place.