Another Surgical Blunder At Kerala Govt Hospital: Patient Claims Wrong Implant Inserted In Hand

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Serious allegations of medical negligence has once made headlines in Kerala as it has continued to plague the Government Medical College Hospital in the state after a man lodged a police complaint on Saturday, claiming that an implant intended for another patient was mistakenly inserted into his broken hand.

This accusation comes on the heels of a separate incident where a doctor was suspended for allegedly operating on the tongue of a four-year-old girl instead of surgically removing an extra finger.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav forced to leave rally amid ruckus by party workers

An officer from the Medical College police station confirmed that an FIR is being filed regarding the alleged surgical mix-up.

"The man has raised concerns about his surgery. A detailed investigation is necessary to verify the claim in the complaint," the officer said.

The man had been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital for surgery after being referred from the Beach Hospital (Government General Hospital), following a road accident. The mistake was reportedly discovered in an X-ray taken after the surgery.

There has been no immediate response from the hospital or the state health department regarding the issue.

Patanjali's 'soan papdi' fails quality test, Baba Ramdev's company official, 2 others arrested