Digestion to Pain Relief: 7 health benefits of eating raw ginger

Ginger contains gingerol, a substance with powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This can help reduce inflammation in the body
Raw ginger can help stimulate saliva, bile, and gastric juices, aiding digestion. It can also help relieve indigestion, nausea, and gastrointestinal discomfort
Ginger has antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties that can boost the immune system. Consuming raw ginger may help the body fend off illnesses and infections
The anti-inflammatory properties of ginger also make it effective for pain relief. It can help reduce menstrual pain, muscle soreness, and joint pain
Some studies suggest that ginger can lower blood sugar levels and improve various heart disease risk factors in patients with type 2 diabetes
The antioxidants in ginger may help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are linked to cancer development
Ginger may play a role in weight loss by increasing metabolism and fat burning while reducing fat absorption and appetite
