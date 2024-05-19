Drug Bust In Chiriqui - Double Bottom Vehicle

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) 250 packages of drugs in a vehicle with a double bottom in Chiriquí were seized.

In a joint action between agents of the National Police and officials of the Public Ministry, the seizure of 250 packages of drugs was achieved in Tolé, province of Chiriquí.

According to a report from the National Police, the seizure was carried out after the search and inspection of a pick-up vehicle, with a double bottom, at a checkpoint located in Tolé, Chiriquí. Two people were arrested in the operation.

Vasco Rodríguez, head of the Regional Police Zone, reported that a sedan car was also verified with a person on board and that he had a firearm.

It was reported that the arrested persons, along with the seized items, were brought before the competent authorities.

