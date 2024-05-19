Nikki Tamboli BOLD Photos: 6 Times The Actress Showed Off Her SEXY Toned Body

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nikki Tamboli gained widespread recognition as a contestant on the popular reality TV show "Bigg Boss 14." Her outspoken nature and strong personality made her a memorable contestant on the show.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Nikki Tamboli was already a well-known actress in the South Indian film industry. She has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu films.

Nikky Tamboli has also participated in beauty pageants and has was crowned as Miss Karnataka in 2015.

Nikki Tamboli started her career as a model before transitioning to acting. She has worked on various modeling assignments and has appeared in commercials.

Tamboli is quite active on social media platforms like Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her followers. Her social media presence has garnered her a significant fan following.

Nikki Tamboli is known for her dedication to fitness. She often shares workout routines and fitness tips on her social media accounts, inspiring her fans to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Apart from her career in the entertainment industry, Tamboli has ventured into business as well. She has launched her line of fashion and beauty products, leveraging her popularity to explore entrepreneurial opportunities.