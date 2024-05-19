Swiss Evangelical Reformed Church Numbers Dropping In French-Speaking Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) As in German-speaking Switzerland, the number of members of the Reformed Church in French-speaking Switzerland is also declining. Faced with this situation, the church is stepping up its initiatives.

This content was published on May 19, 2024 - 11:18 4 minutes Keystone-ATS

The Evangelical Reformed Church in Switzerland will not receive the final figures for all churches until this summer, it told Keystone-ATS. Overall, however, it confirms a slight downward trend in the number of churchgoers in French-speaking Switzerland last year.

+Deserted churches and fewer believers: Swiss abandon God

In the canton Neuchâtel, for example, the number of parishioners stood at 44,573 at the end of 2023, compared with 46,888 in 2022, according to the Evangelical Reformed Church. In canton Fribourg, the figure was 39,545 at the end of last year, compared with 40,257 at the end of 2022.

In the canton Vaud, the Reformed Church does not keep a list of the number of Protestants. It receives information on a subsidiary question from the residents' registration office. At the end of October 2023, the number of people who had ticked the corresponding box was 173,774, a fall of 5,723 compared with 2022. Geneva has not seen any change at this stage.

Record in German-speaking Switzerland

In German-speaking Switzerland, the number of people leaving the Evangelical Reformed Church has never been higher than in 2023. A total of 38,073 members turned their backs on their church last year, according to a recent survey by ref, the organisations media portal. This represents an increase of just over a quarter on the previous year.

+Why Switzerland is losing its religion

By 2022, 30,393 people had left the Reformed Church in German-speaking Switzerland. In many regions, a clear link has been established with the publication last September of a study into sexual abuse within the Catholic Church, the study notes.

+Swiss Evangelical Reformed Church plans study into sexual abuse

Weakening institutional attachment

Interviewed by Keystone-ATS, Evangelical Reformed Church Communications Director Stephan Jütte concedes that the number of people leaving the Church has been rising for decades.“When the Catholic or Reformed Church is in the headlines, some members with no close ties to the institution take the opportunity to leave,” he says.

Only a minority mention a specific reason for leaving. Those who do so are generally dissatisfied with the Church's public stance on political or social issues, or no longer identify with the faith it preaches.“However, it is not religiosity that is declining, but the institutional attachment that binds individuals to churches and religious communities that is weakening”, says Jütte.

Adapting to a new reality

To remedy the situation, various churches have introduced ways of allowing people to freely choose their parish. The Evangelical Reformed Church points out that the principle of belonging to the parish where you live often no longer corresponds to the concerns of a mobile population.

+Fading faith: decline of Sunday schools in Swiss churches

In addition, the“social form” of the parish is often no longer the preferred place for members to meet. The churches are therefore getting involved in“Church Night”, for example. They are also present at cantonal fairs to make the Church accessible to people in a new way.

Numerous virtual formats have also emerged, such as online services, podcasts, virtual parishes and chaplaincy services via chat, all of which facilitate access, regardless of where people live. Finally, many churches and parishes are seeking contact with the younger generation, for example through the various regional youth church days.

More Debate Hosted by: Pauline Turuban Do you consider yourself a religious person? Why?

As religious affiliation declines in many countries, we are interested in your relationship to religion.

Join the discussion Sep 21, 2023 96 Comments View the discussion

Adapted from French by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Do you consider yourself a religious person? Why?

Articles in this storyNews More Fatal wingsuit jump accident in canton Ticino

This content was published on May 19, 2024 A 36-year-old man from Ticino lost his life on Saturday in Val Malvaglia, in the north of canton Ticino, during a wingsuit jump from a plane.

Read more: Fatal wingsuit jump accident in canton Ticino More Former Swiss Green Party judge: 'ECHR judgement not tenable'

This content was published on May 19, 2024 The court is making policy instead of interpreting the Convention on Human Rights, said Pfiffner.

Read more: Former Swiss Green Party judge: 'ECHR judgement not tenable' More Swiss hotel industry reflects on a successful winter season

This content was published on May 19, 2024 Nearly half of the accommodations reported an increase in turnover compared to the previous year.

Read more: Swiss hotel industry reflects on a successful winter season More Gotthard traffic queue hits 20km during holiday weekend

This content was published on May 18, 2024 The traffic jam at the Gotthard north portal reached a length of 20 kilometres on the motorway between canton Nidwalden and canton Uri.

Read more: Gotthard traffic queue hits 20km during holiday weekend More Swiss Interior Minister visits Cannes Film Festival

This content was published on May 18, 2024 Swiss Interior Minister left the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday after three days of intensive dialogue, meetings and film screenings.

Read more: Swiss Interior Minister visits Cannes Film Festival More Swiss theatre director breaks with tradition at Vienna's Rathausplatz

This content was published on May 18, 2024 With the proclamation of the "Free Republic of Vienna", the start of the festival on Friday evening was unusually political.

Read more: Swiss theatre director breaks with tradition at Vienna's Rathausplatz More Swiss parliament committee proposes tripling taxes for foreign students

This content was published on May 18, 2024 New students at the Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) from abroad will have to pay three times more taxes.

Read more: Swiss parliament committee proposes tripling taxes for foreign students More Putin: Swiss peace summit aimed at 'pressuring' Russia

This content was published on May 17, 2024 Russian president Vladimir Putin has again denounced the upcoming Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland.

Read more: Putin: Swiss peace summit aimed at 'pressuring' Russia More Nearly half of Swiss bee species on endangered 'red list'

This content was published on May 17, 2024 While many species suffer, others were found to be newly migrating to Switzerland as a result of climate change.

Read more: Nearly half of Swiss bee species on endangered 'red list' More Swiss foreign minister backs Berset at Council of Europe

This content was published on May 17, 2024 Cassis described Berset as the "ideal candidate" to help the Council realise its aim of ensuring security and peace in Europe.

Read more: Swiss foreign minister backs Berset at Council of Europe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .