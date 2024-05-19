               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kiara Advani Stuns At Women In Cinema Gala


5/19/2024 2:01:10 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kiara Advani stuns at Cannes, gracing the Red Sea Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala in an elegant off-shoulder gown. Her diverse wardrobe and gracious presence highlight India's representation at the prestigious festival

Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kiara Advani stuns at Women in Cinema gala

Kiara Advani dazzles at Cannes, captivating the spotlight with her chic ensembles and gracious presence at the Red Sea Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani shines at Cannes, donning a chic off-shoulder gown for the Red Sea Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala

Kiara Advani

The actress exudes elegance in a pink and black silk ensemble, accentuated by a statement diamond necklace

Kiara expresses gratitude for the honor, calling the experience "humble" and marking nearly a decade in her career

Kiara Advani

Her Cannes wardrobe showcases diversity, ranging from a vibrant orange bodycon to a sophisticated ivory satin dress

Kiara Advani

Kiara's fashion choices resonate on the global stage, representing India with poise and style

Kiara Advani

Kiara's presence underscores the celebration of women's achievements in the entertainment industry at Cannes

Kiara Advani

The Bollywood star embraced simplicity in makeup, allowing her outfits to command attention

Kiara Advani

A bevy of Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari attended the event

MENAFN19052024007385015968ID1108231727


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search