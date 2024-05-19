Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kiara Advani stuns at Women in Cinema gala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kiara Advani stuns at Cannes, gracing the Red Sea Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala in an elegant off-shoulder gown. Her diverse wardrobe and gracious presence highlight India's representation at the prestigious festival

The actress exudes elegance in a pink and black silk ensemble, accentuated by a statement diamond necklace

Kiara expresses gratitude for the honor, calling the experience "humble" and marking nearly a decade in her career

Her Cannes wardrobe showcases diversity, ranging from a vibrant orange bodycon to a sophisticated ivory satin dress

Kiara's fashion choices resonate on the global stage, representing India with poise and style

Kiara's presence underscores the celebration of women's achievements in the entertainment industry at Cannes

The Bollywood star embraced simplicity in makeup, allowing her outfits to command attention

A bevy of Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari attended the event