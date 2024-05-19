Eggs to Avocadoes: 7 foods to eat for healthy, strong nails

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) For strong, healthy nails, incorporate eggs, nuts, leafy greens, salmon, sweet potatoes, beans, and avocados into your diet. These foods provide essential nutrients like protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals crucial for nail health and strength

Achieve strong, healthy nails with the right diet. Incorporate foods like eggs, nuts, salmon, and leafy greens for optimal nail health and strength

Eggs are an excellent source of protein, which is crucial for nail health. They also contain biotin, a B-vitamin that plays a key role in the production of keratin

Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds, provide a good amount of vitamin E, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients help keep your nails moisturized

Leafy greens like spinach, kale are rich in iron, calcium, and folate. Iron deficiency can lead to weak nails, while calcium and folate contribute to overall nail strength

Salmon is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Omega-3s help reduce inflammation in the nail bed, which can promote healthier nails

Sweet potatoes are high in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for cell growth, including the cells that make up your nails

Beans and legumes, such as lentils and chickpeas, provide biotin, iron, protein, and zinc. These nutrients are vital for nail health

Avocados are rich in healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fats, which help keep your nails strong and flexible. They also contain vitamin E and biotin