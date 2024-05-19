iLEAD Sets a Precedent by Launching Graphic Anthology Authored by Multimedia, Animation and Graphics Students

(MENAFN- Mediashine PR) Kolkata, May 16th, 2024: iLEAD, The Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship And Development, made history with the unveiling of the graphic novel, "Brushstrokes & Beyond Volume 1," an anthology of graphic narratives penned by talented students from the Department of Multimedia, Animation, and Graphics.

This groundbreaking initiative, which was undertaken on May 14th, 2024, at 3:00 PM, stands as a testament to iLEAD's pioneering spirit, being the first college in Bengal to provide such a platform for students' artistic expression.

Published by the renowned Book Bloom Publishers, "Brushstrokes & Beyond Volume 1" showcases the exceptional talent and imaginative prowess of the student authors, ushering in a new era of visual storytelling. Each narrative within the anthology offers a captivating voyage into the depths of creativity and imagination, exemplifying the diverse perspectives and artistic brilliance of the students.

The event was graced byMr.Charbak Dipta, an internationally recognized and multiple award-winning illustrator, comic book artist, and graphic novelist. He appreciated the students and also advised them to explore various comics in the international landscape to be good comic novelists in the future.

Also, the presence of esteemed actor Mr.Subrat Dutta on the launch occasion added an exciting dimension to the celebration.“Getting an ISBN mark in student life is a very big honour”, he said. He also advised to enjoy and respect the profession for enhanced artistic dimension.



Mr.Sankha Banerjee, a published author, eminent artist, and Assistant Professor at St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata also joined the panel of dignitaries. His knowledge of literature and artistic endeavours added a variety of perspectives on visual storytelling.

Students also shared their experiences about working on the anthology and the opportunity they received. Sharanya Hazra, a 3rd year student fromB.Sc in Multimedia, Animation and Graphicsat iLEADcommented, “I am very grateful to our Head of the Department (Multimedia, Animation and Graphics), Mr. Sourav Mukherjee for his unwavering support and for including my narrative illustration, ‘The Whispers of the Forgotten Forest,’ in the anthology. It's an honor to have my work featured.” Families of students also expressed their happiness. Brother of the student author Garv Mishra commented, “We are highly proud of Garv and the entire team for the success.”



"I am immensely proud of our students for their outstanding contribution to 'Brushstrokes & Beyond Volume 1'," stated Mr. Sourav Mukherjee, HOD of the Department of Multimedia, Animation, and Graphics. "This initiative is one of a kind as it provides our students with a platform to showcase their talents and creativity to the world. Moreover, having an ISBN number associated with their work at such a young age will undoubtedly add significant leverage to their portfolio. Furthermore, we are already laying the groundwork for "Brushstrokes & Beyond Volume 2," ensuring that another cohort of students will have the opportunity to showcase their creativity and contribute to this esteemed anthology.”



"This has been a remarkable achievement for the Multimedia, Animation and Graphics department under the iLEAD School of Creativity. We are challenging conventions and offering unparalleled opportunities for students to excel in their careers," stated Executive Director, Ms. Pragya Chopra. "Through our commitment to providing innovative platforms, we are reshaping the landscape of education while equipping our students with the tools they need to succeed", she said.







