Spoof Video On Sonia & Rahul Recalling Century Old Ties With Amethi And Raebareli Goes Viral

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) While Amethi and Raebareli, the long-held bastions of Gandhi family, gear up for polling on Monday, a spoof video on the Gandhis has taken the social media by storm.

The video, with an apparent intention to mock the mother-son duo, comes days after Congress released an animated conversation of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi discussing the country's first family's age-old ties with two Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh -- Amethi and Raebareli.

Notably, the two seats have been represented by either Gandhi family including Indira and Sonia Gandhi or the family loyalists since Independence.

It was only in 2019 Lok Sabha polls that Rahul Gandhi got voted out in Amethi by the 'giant slayer' Smriti Irani.

The video featuring the look-alikes of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi shows the duo talking about Gandhi family's long legacy while taking caustic and satirical jibes at previous Prime Ministers, including Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

As the duo look back at the country's political history, the characters impersonating as Sonia and Rahul discuss Jawaharlal Nehru's interview and pictures in Playboy magazine hogging the global headlines while rebuking the Emergency imposed under Indira Gandhi.

They are also seen lampooning the family over Bofors scandal and Bhopal Gas tragedy and how the 'mamas' like Ottavio Quattraochi (the middleman in Bofors deal) and Warren Anderson (the US businessmen who escaped the country after toxic gas leak) took the Indian laws for a ride.

The viral video also shows pictures of Gandhi family on exquisite holidays across the country, while claiming: "INS Vikrant ko toh hum taxi bana liya karte the (we used to convert warship INS Vikrant into persoan taxi)." The mother-son also take dig at Congress' rejection of Ram Temple invite.

It shows Rahul's impersonator taking pride in visiting the tomb of Mughal emperor Babar while mother quipping, "you never went to Ram Mandir, you naughty boy".

They are also seen mocking the then 'dirty and untidy' landscape of Amethi and Raebareli and closing the six-minute video by saying: "Let's wash our hands for dinner."

The video, evoking many responses on social media, has raised the hackles of Congress and it is likely to lambast the BJP for the video.

Notably, Congress and many other top party leaders had released a video of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi discussing Gandhi family's 100-year-old connection with these two seats, on May 14, a week before polling in those two LS seats.

This was aimed at intensifying party's campaign and also to gain extra mileage over the BJP, by positioning itself as the 'century-old custodians' of these constituencies.

In the May 14 video, the mother and son described Amethi and Raebareli as their 'karmabhoomi' and also recalled how previous members of Gandhi family served the people here, with their sweat and blood.

The family pocket boroughs of Amethi and Raebareli are among the top 14 Lok Sabha constituencies heading to polls in the fifth phase of voting on May 20.