Greem Premier says they shan`t be threatened by Kremlin

(MENAFN) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivered a resolute message at the European People's Party (EPP) conference in Bucharest, emphasizing that the European Union (EU) will not be intimidated by Russia and remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine. Mitsotakis made this statement in the wake of a visit to Odessa, where a Russian missile reportedly struck the port, just 800 meters from the motorcade carrying Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the Greek Prime Minister.



Describing the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as "Europe's darkest hour," Mitsotakis asserted that the European Union's commitment to backing Kiev and imposing sanctions on Moscow is a resolute response that may be unexpected for some adversaries. The Greek Prime Minister's bold stance comes amid rising tensions and the European Union's unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.



Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to Mitsotakis' remarks, emphasizing that Moscow does not engage in intimidation tactics, including against Greece.



Zakharova also alluded to historical context, highlighting that Europe's past has seen diverse phases, including periods such as the Third Reich, which was also considered part of Europe.



