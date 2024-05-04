Foreign Travelers Observe Mine Clearance Process In Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An extended group of 30 people from the National Club ofInternational Travelers of Norway, Vagaclub, has observed the mineclearance process in Jojug Marjanly village, Jabrayil district, Azernews reports.

This concluded the visit of international travelers toAzerbaijan's Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions.

The delegation visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur for threedays, traveling along the routeFuzuli-Shusha-Aghdam-Lachin-Jabrayil.

To note, the visit of a delegation of foreign travelers to theterritories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation started on May2. The delegation of 30 representatives of the National Club ofInternational Travelers of Norway, Vagaclub, was headed by JornAugestad.

Meanwhile, nine visits to Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur weremade by representatives of major travel networks: ETIC, MTP, TCC,NomadMania, as well as Turkish Travel Club, British Piki Reels, andSwedish Club 100.

Altogether, more than 360 international travelers from 46countries had the opportunity to learn about the situation in theliberated territories during the trips that took place. Throughthem, millions of people around the world received detailedinformation about the real situation in Garabagh.