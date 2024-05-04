We Tolerated Till PM Modi Came To Power: EAM S Jaishankar Hits Out At Pakistan On Cross-Border Terrorism

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 4 May said that after the Modi government came into power, India made it clear that any threat of terrorism, cross border terrorism, which comes from Pakistan or anywhere else, will get the appropriate response out at Pakistan, Jaishankar said,“...Till the Modi government came we were tolerating it. We were turning the other cheek. We were not acting. After Modi ji came, things have changed. You saw Uri, Balakot. So we have made it very clear today that any threat of terrorism, cross border terrorism which comes from Pakistan will get the appropriate response from India...”Jaishankar, while addressing a gathering in Odisha on Saturday also opened up on row with China over the Line of Actual Control. He said that India have deployed thousands of troops of the Indian Army in the line of LAC alongside China. He added that when it comes to national security, the Modi government will never make a compromise.
\"In the last four years an attempt has been made to put pressure on us by bringing a lot of troops to the Line of Actual Control. We have very strongly countered it. Today thousands of troops of the Indian Army are on deployment in the line of LAC alongside China. We are very clear, we are there, we are strong, we are deployed. Any action we have to take as per circumstances our armed forces will naturally be the best judge of it. When it comes to national security, the Modi government will never make a compromise...\" Jaishankar said.
With agency inputs.
