Auve Tech Launches Its Autonomous Shuttle In The US Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Auve Tech , a developer of autonomous transportation systems, based in Tallinn, Estonia, has officially launched its flagship product, the MiCa shuttle, in the US market.

Auve Tech says the MiCa vehicle offers“turnkey autonomous transportation solutions tailored to diverse environments and simple integration into existing transport networks”.

In an innovative collaboration, Auve Tech has partnered with Guident to integrate its teleoperation solution into the MiCa autonomous shuttle, amplifying its safety features and augmenting Auve Tech's advanced autonomous technology.

Guident is excited to announce that the MiCa autonomous shuttle has arrived at their headquarters and integration with Guident's Remote Monitor and Control Center (RMCC) solution has commenced.

As a premier Autonomous Vehicle (AV) teleoperation monitoring company, Guident is proud to collaborate with Auve Tech to integrate our industry-leading AV remote monitoring, control, assistance, and passenger support services with the MiCa, the world's most compact and flexible level 4 autonomous shuttle.

