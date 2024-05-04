Varun, Janhvi Reunite With Shashank Khaitan As ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Goes To Floor

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have started shooting for their upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

On Saturday, director-producer Shashank Khaitan took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a picture of the clapboard notifying his followers about the film's shoot.

He wrote on the picture:“Day 1, Sincere gratitude."

Varun also shared the picture posted by his director on his Instagram Stories.

Even Karan Johar shared the picture, saying, "Only love for you, go make the best movie Shash."

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' marks Varun's third collaboration with Shashank after seven years. It also marks the second collaboration between Shashank and Janhvi after her debut film 'Dhadak'.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is set to release in theatres on April 18, 2025.