Elvish Yadav To Face Money Laundering Charges ED To Probe Sale, Purchase Of Snake Venom In Delhi-NCR

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Elvish Yadav alias Siddharth Yadav is under scanner once again after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case against the popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss 2 OTT winner. The ED pressed charges against some other individuals as well in connection with a case pertaining to the use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties allegedly hosted by Elvish Yadav.

This development comes after an FIR and 1200 page chargesheet was filed by Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district police last month. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also read: YouTuber Elvish Yadav supplied snake venom to boost fanbase, make money: ReportNoida Police arrested the Bigg Boss winner on March 17 in connection with the snake venom case, who was later released on bail. According to media reports, the 26-year-old YouTuber was booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Wildlife Protection Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).Also read: Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case, to be presented in court todayOn November 3 last year, an FIR was lodged at Noida's Sector 49 Police Station after a complaint was raised by an animal rights activists who named 5 more people in (PFA) apart from Elvish Yadav of the other five accused in the case were snake charmers who were arrested in November and were later let out on bail by a local court. The police seized nine snakes, including five cobras from their possession along with 20 ml of suspected snake venom read: Elvish Yadav talks about 'bad phase of life' in first statement after bail in snake venom case: 'Na kuch galat kehte...'The probe agency will soon investigate the alleged financial transactions associated with the supply of snake venom at various locations including big hotels, clubs, resorts, and farmhouses in Delhi-NCR. Elvish will be soon be questioned by the ED.(With PTI inputs)

MENAFN04052024007365015876ID1108173034