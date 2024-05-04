Dubai: 16 Workers Become Millionaires For A Day In Special Labour Day Treat

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 8:42 AM

Last updated: Sat 4 May 2024, 9:12 AM

What would you do if you were picked to live the life of a millionaire - for a day?

Sixteen construction workers in Dubai got that rare chance as a gift for International Labour Day.

Ditching their jumpsuits, they suited up for the 'dream life'. Chauffeurs took them around the city in luxury cars. They sailed in Dubai's waters and danced the day away in private yacht parties. They took slept in five-star hotels and had meals at fine dining restaurants.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

They were the top-performing workers of World Star Holding. On May 1, they were handed the Golden Achievement award, together with the once-in-a-lifetime gift.

Indian worker Ramdayal had helped build numerous five-star hotels in Dubai but he had never been inside one.

“I never imagined that I would be a guest at a five-star hotel," said the expat who has been working at the company for eight years now.

"It's a great feeling and I cannot explain it in words. Every day, we see hundreds of luxury cars while we travel to our workplace. I feel privileged that I could sit in that once,” he added.

How the day went

After receiving their awards in a brief ceremony, they changed into their blue customised suits.

Waiting for them outside the venue were luxury cars - like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ford Mustang, and Cadillac - which then took them around Dubai.

Their first stop? Dubai Marina, where they partied on a yacht and cut a special cake.

They were then driven to their staycation at a five-star hotel.

“Such opportunities to enjoy life are rarely seen or dreamed of for us. It's a source of joy to experience them," said Jahid, a Bangladeshi worker who has been working in the same company for 12 years.

"Teaching my children to get the best jobs by excelling in their own work gives me the greatest satisfaction,” he added.

The initiative, called 'One-Day Millionaire', aimed to inspire workers "to excel in their lives", said Haseena Nishad, managing director of World Star Holding.

Bright future for workers' children

This wasn't the first time the company treated their workers to such an experience. Others had also received awards and special gifts over the previous Labour Day celebrations.

"Winning this award requires exemplary performance in one's job, which contributes significantly to the company's growth,” said Haseena.

Last year, the company recognised the outstanding contributions of its employees by treating them to an all-expense-paid trip to Georgia.

“This annual tradition served as a gesture of appreciation for their hard work and dedication, providing them with an opportunity to relax, and bond with colleagues,” said Nishad Hussain, chairman of the company.

From this year, however, they will be focusing on the education of their workers' children.

“We take pride in making workers' children switch from blue-collar to white-collar workers in the future. The education of workers' children is crucial in this regard," Hussain said.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Worker 'struggling to find place to live' wins Dh50,000 in Emirates Draw

UAE: Some firms use savings scheme to make employees 'millionaires' in as little as 5 years

UAE jobs: 5 ways bosses can support employees during storms, challenging situations

UAE: Expat who earns less than Dh4,000 wins Dh1-million Mahzooz prize