Avocado Toast To Fresh Fruit-7 Perfect Breakfast For Summers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Summer mornings require light, refreshing breakfast alternatives that deliver energy without weighing you down. Here are seven wonderful summer breakfast choices.

Spread mashed avocado on whole-grain bread and top with tomatoes, cucumber, sea salt, and black pepper. A little olive oil or lemon juice adds flavour.

For a crisp, refreshing breakfast, sprinkle low-sugar whole-grain cereal with sliced strawberries, bananas, or peaches and pour milk over it.

In a glass or container, layer Greek yoghurt with berries, peaches, or kiwi. Add granola or chopped almonds between layers for crunch. This parfait is healthy and tasty.

In a container or bowl, combine chia seeds and coconut or almond milk. Mix with honey or maple syrup. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight to thicken.

Mix rolled oats with milk or yoghurt in a container or dish. Sweeten with chia seeds, cut fruits, and honey or maple syrup. Refrigerate it overnight and serve cool in the morning.

Blend your favourite berries, bananas, and mangoes with yoghurt or coconut water. Add granola, sliced fruits, nuts, and seeds to a bowl of smoothie for texture and nutrition.

Add chopped bell peppers, spinach, and mushrooms to scrambled eggs. Spread the mixture on a whole-grain tortilla, top with cheese, and wrap. Accompany it with salsa or avocado.