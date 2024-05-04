German Government Provides EUR 32B In Aid To Ukraine Since Feb 2022

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The German government has provided about 32 billion euros in aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war that Russia launched on February 24, 2022.

Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"The federal government was able to provide Ukraine with about 32 billion euros since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022 - in the form of civilian support, direct payments or weapons," the politician said.

According to Schulze, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which she heads, has provided about EUR 1.3 billion of support. BMZ funds are invested, in particular, in the reconstruction of territorial communities, economic development and provision of housing for internally displaced persons.

The ministry also supports companies in training qualified personnel and strengthening energy supply, which is a constant target of the Russian army. Regarding the first aspect, Schulze is preparing an initiative to train qualified workers called "Skills Alliance for Ukraine."

Germany also plays a very active role in health care assistance.

"Hospitals, medical care and specialists play a crucial role in wartime, but psychosocial support for war-traumatized persons [is also important]. That's why we are very active in this matter," Schulze said.

She said that Germany is providing mobile clinics and medical facilities with diagnostic and laboratory equipment, creating rehabilitation centers, etc. There are 18 German-Ukrainian partnerships between clinics, thanks to which Ukrainian hospitals and health care institutions receive financial support and benefit from education, training and knowledge transfer.